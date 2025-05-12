With Birth of Twins, Amber Heard Has Her 'Dream Family'

Amber Heard celebrated Mother's Day this year with two new little ones by her side—one girl and one boy. The actress announced the birth of her twins on Instagram Sunday, saying it would be a Mother's Day she'll "never forget." "I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years," she wrote alongside a photo showing three little sets of feet. (She welcomed her first daughter, reportedly via surrogate , in 2021.) "Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full," wrote Heard.

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever," she continued. "I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully." When she welcomed her first daughter, Heard said she hoped one day it would be "normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib." (More Amber Heard stories.)