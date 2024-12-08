Historic Bet: $3.1M on the Eagles

Someone in Kentucky has $3.1 million worth of confidence in the Philadelphia Eagles. Circa Sports reports it took a bet for that amount Thursday on the Eagles money line at -700 odds. If 10-2 Philadelphia beats the 3-9 Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the wager would net approximately $442,800, per the Athletic . The bet clocks in as the biggest on an NFL game this season, one of the largest ever reported at a US legalized sportsbook, and the biggest ever taken by Circa Sports.

The bet didn't begin at that amount, Circa's owner said. Derek Stevens told ESPN the bettor put $1 million on the Eagles, then asked to raise it. Circa moved its line on Philadelphia to -870 in response and lengthened Carolina to +650 by Friday. The Panthers-Eagles matchup is "our most bet game of the weekend, and it's been largely one-way traffic on Philly, with 70% of the handle on the spread and 80% on the moneyline," said Adrian Horton, of ESPN BET. Stevens' strategy has a couple of elements. "I told my guys in the risk room to go to work and get some buyback on the Panthers," he said. Also, he said the crew at Circa will "be big Bryce Young fans on Sunday." That would be the Panthers quarterback. (More sports betting stories.)