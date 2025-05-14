Florida Panthers Exec Suspended Over X Posts

A postgame social media exchange with an opposing NHL team's fan has led to the suspension of Florida Panthers minority owner Douglas Cifu. The Washington Post reports that after besting the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday, the Toronto fan "opened the back-and-forth" on X with a comment referencing a number of high hits by Panthers players and the war in Gaza: "Hey what's worse, using headshots to win a series or using starvation as a weapon to win a war?"

Cifu's posts were deleted and his X account was subsequently deactivated. The suspension—the Toronto Sun reports Cifu is the team's vice chairman, partner, and alternate governor—came Monday. From the league: "The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu's X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate. As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL. An in-person meeting will be scheduled with Mr. Cifu and the Commissioner at a date to be determined."

The Post has this statement from Cifu: "Two days ago, I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media. My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family. I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions." The Panthers, who are 2-2 in the series, play Game 5 on Wednesday in Toronto. (More Florida Panthers stories.)