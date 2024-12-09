Jay-Z Hit With Rape Allegation, Says It's Blackmail

Jay-Z is now caught up in the Sean "Diddy" Combs scandal, but the rapper says the allegation is only being levied against him as blackmail. A woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in October accusing Combs and a second, then-unnamed, male celebrity of raping her when she was 13 at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. That woman on Sunday amended her lawsuit to name the second man: She claims it was Jay-Z, legal name Shawn Carter, NBC News reports. Carter, however, says that the woman and her attorney attempted to get him into mediation proceedings, which he says was simply an attempt to "blackmail" him, CNN reports.

"What [attorney Tony Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," Carter says in a lengthy statement cited by Page Six. "No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" He adds that the allegation is so serious, a criminal complaint rather than a civil complaint should be filed: "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?" He also accuses Buzbee of having "a pattern of these type of theatrics," and says he is heartbroken for his family, which includes a 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old twins with wife Beyonce, having to endure scrutiny as the lawsuit plays out. (It's not clear whether Jay-Z and this unnamed celebrity are one and the same.)