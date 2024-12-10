NZ's Greyhounds Catch a Break

New Zealand plans to outlaw greyhound racing because too many dogs are hurt or killed, the government said Tuesday, spelling an end to the practice in one of the few countries where it still operates. The racing of greyhounds as a betting sport was wildly popular at times last century. But the number of dogs euthanized due to race-day injuries, or because homes can't be found for them after their short careers end, has provoked animal welfare campaigns and growing public distaste for the sport. Commercial greyhound racing continues in the US, Australia, the UK, and Ireland, with only two tracks remaining in the US, per the AP.
New Zealand's ban isn't yet law, but it has universal political support. The government plans to stop the racing Aug. 1, 2026, to allow the 2,900 racing dogs to be rehomed and more than 1,000 people employed in the industry to find other work, Racing Minister Winston Peters said Tuesday.
- Unease over animal welfare: New Zealand's greyhound racing industry has faced repeated reviews in recent years over its dog safety record. Peters said the industry had made progress, but not enough. Stricter policies governing when dogs can be euthanized, and rehoming programs that send retired New Zealand greyhounds abroad as pets, have reduced the numbers killed each year. But the percentage of dogs injured "remains persistently high," Peters said.
- Racing industry in decline: Some lawmakers in Parliament on Tuesday described the racing industry's end as inevitable following the steady decline of greyhound racing worldwide. In the US, its popularity peaked in the 1980s, and the number of states allowing the practice has dwindled since amid reports of dog mistreatment and the explosion of other gambling options. Only two tracks remain—both in West Virginia.
- Swift move to protect dogs: Hours after it announced the end to greyhound racing, New Zealand's government rushed through a law to prevent dogs from being killed while the industry winds down, unless a veterinarian deems it unavoidable. This will prevent owners from euthanizing dogs for economic reasons, Peters said.
- Reaction: Greyhound Racing New Zealand accused the government of not recognizing improvements, including its commitment to tracking the care of every retired dog for life. Tuesday's announcement was "a devastating blow," said chair Sean Hannan. Meanwhile, the SPCA praised the government's "compassion for dogs made to work in a dangerous gambling industry."
