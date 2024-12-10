NZ's Greyhounds Catch a Break

New Zealand plans to outlaw greyhound racing because too many dogs are hurt or killed, the government said Tuesday, spelling an end to the practice in one of the few countries where it still operates. The racing of greyhounds as a betting sport was wildly popular at times last century. But the number of dogs euthanized due to race-day injuries, or because homes can't be found for them after their short careers end, has provoked animal welfare campaigns and growing public distaste for the sport. Commercial greyhound racing continues in the US, Australia, the UK, and Ireland, with only two tracks remaining in the US, per the AP.