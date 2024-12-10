Alaska Air Group Jumps 13.2%

Treasury yields rose in the bond market ahead of Wednesday's inflation report, which will be among the final big pieces of data before the Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates next week.

Tech titan Oracle dragged on the market and sank 6.7% after reporting growth for the latest quarter that fell just short of analysts' expectations, the AP reports. It was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500, even though CEO Safra Catz said the company saw record demand related to artificial-intelligence technology for its cloud infrastructure business, which trains generative AI models. AI has been a big source of growth that's helped many companies' stock prices skyrocket. Oracle's stock had already leaped nearly 81% for the year coming into Tuesday, which raised the bar of expectations for its profit report.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Alaska Air Group soared 13.2% after raising its forecast for profit in the current quarter. The airline said demand for flying around the holidays has been stronger than expected. It also approved a plan to buy back up to $1 billion of its stock, along with new service from Seattle to Tokyo and Seoul. Boeing climbed 4.5% after saying it's resuming production of its bestselling plane, the 737 Max, for the first time since 33,000 workers began a seven-week strike that ended in early November.

story continues below

Economists expect Wednesday's inflation report to show roughly similar increases as the month before. Many investors expect the year's third cut to interest rates at the Fed's meeting next week. Even though the Fed has been cutting its main interest rate, mortgage rates have been more stubborn and have been volatile since the autumn. That has hampered the housing industry, and homebuilder Toll Brothers' stock fell 7% even though it beat analysts' expectations for profit and revenue in the latest quarter.