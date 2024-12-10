Google Claims 'Mind-Boggling' Advance in Computing

Google is staking claim to breakthrough in the experimental field of quantum computing that might challenge mere laymen. The New York Times (which uses the phrase "mind-bending" twice in its coverage), lays out the most tangible comparison to the real world:

In a study published in the journal Nature, Google says it cracked a problem that has vexed quantum computing—the error rate. Traditional computers use bits, represented by 1 or 0. But, as the Verge explains, "quantum computing uses qubits, a unit that can exist in multiple states at the same time, such as 1, 0, and anything in between." Generally speaking, "the more cubits you use, the more errors will occur," explains Neven. But Google claims that Willow has met the "error correction threshold"—a major milestone in the field. The experiment "shows that with the right error-correction techniques, quantum computers can perform calculations with increasing accuracy as they are scaled up," per a story at Nature.

"When quantum computing was originally envisioned, many people—including many leaders in the field—felt that it would never be a practical thing," Mikhail Lukin, a Harvard physics professor and co-founder of the quantum computing start-up QuEra, tells the Times. "What has happened over the last year shows that it is no longer science fiction." As the Nature story notes, quantum computers still remain "too small and error-prone for most commercial or scientific applications," but advances like this new one could change that. One potential use would be exploring potential new medical drugs quickly. (More quantum computing stories.)