Lost Kids, Dogs Pulled From Colorado Storm Drain

Officials are warning children not to go looking for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles after three kids and two dogs had to be rescued from a maze-like storm drainage system in Colorado over the weekend. Authorities were sent searching for the group after they reportedly entered the underground system in the Security-Widefield area and got lost, the Security Fire Department said Monday. Located after an "extensive search," the children and dogs were safely extracted via a manhole in the street, more than a half-mile from the spot they'd entered the system, officials said, per ABC News.