Report: Ontario Might Ban US-Made Alcohol

Canada's most populous province may bar American-made alcohol in addition to restricting electricity exports to Michigan, New York, and Minnesota if President-elect Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products, a senior official said Thursday. The official in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government said that it's contemplating restricting Ontario's liquor control board from buying American-made alcohol, the AP reports. Ontario is also considering restricting exports of critical minerals required for electric vehicle batteries and preventing US-based companies from the government's procurement process, the official said, speaking to the AP on condition on anonymity.

Ford confirmed on Wednesday evening that Ontario is contemplating restricting electricity exports to Michigan, New York, and Minnesota. He reiterated that on Thursday and said it would make electricity unaffordable for Americans. "It's a last resort," Ford said. "I don't think President-elect Trump wants that to happen. We're sending a message to the US If you come and attack Ontario, you attack livelihoods of people in Ontario and Canadians, we are going to use every tool in our tool box to defend Ontarians and Canadians. Let's hope it never comes to that." Ontario powered 1.5 million homes in the US in 2023 and is a major exporter of electricity to the three states.

"That's OK if he that does that. That's fine," Trump told CNBC when asked about Ford's remarks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. "The United States is subsidizing Canada and we shouldn't have to do that," Trump said. "And we have a great relationship. I have so many friends in Canada, but we shouldn't have to subsidize a country." Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tax on all products entering the US from Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs

The premier of the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta, meanwhile, ruled out cutting off oil exports. "Under no circumstances will Alberta agree to cut off oil and gas exports," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said. "Instead, we're taking a diplomatic approach and we're meeting with our allies in the US." Alberta's government is creating a new sheriff patrol unit to shore up security at the province's border with Montana. It will be supported by about 50 sheriffs, 10 cold weather surveillance drones, and four drug detection dogs. Smith said the province starting looking at improving border security in July of last year and stepped up its plans after Trump's tariff threat, reports Reuters. (More tariffs stories.)