Real Estate Titans' Alleged Rapes Date Back to High School

By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2024 4:40 PM CST
Suspects arrested or at large are displayed during a press conference at the State Attorney's Office, in Miami, Wednesday, regarding the arrest of the Alexander twin brothers and suspect at large Ohad Fisherman for their sexual assault allegations in Miami Beach.   (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Two big names in luxury real estate are accused of violently drugging and raping dozens of victims while operating a sex trafficking ring for a decade, alongside a third brother. But who are the Alexander brothers? For starters, twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 37, and their brother, Tal, 38, were "once hailed as royalty among jet-setting echelons of East Coast high society," per USA Today.

  • Real estate royalty: Oren and Tal rose in the ranks of Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate firms in the country, to found their own division, which oversaw the 2019 sale of a $238 million Manhattan condo, then the most expensive private residence ever sold in the US. They later launched their own firm, Official.

  • As for Alon: He doesn't work in real estate. He's president of Kent Security, a company co-founded by his mother, Orly, who serves as CFO, per USA Today. (Father Shlomy is a home developer who collaborates with his sons.)
  • The gist: Arrested Wednesday in and around Miami Beach, the brothers allegedly worked together to "repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape dozens of victims" from 2011 to 2021, though prosecutors say their history of sexual assault dates back decades to their time in high school, per CNN.
  • A yearbook brag: Prosecutors allege the brothers committed gang rapes in high school. Oren allegedly bragged about running "train," as he referred to the abuse, in his high school yearbook, per the New York Times. "Two complaints were brought to police, and three women sought medical attention," the Wall Street Journal reported in a July expose.
  • 'Ignored screams': Later, the brothers allegedly assaulted women they met at bars and on dating apps as well as recruits baited with luxury trips. Women were drugged and held down by multiple men, who "ignored screams and explicit requests to stop," the indictment reads.

  • Going after the victim: Prosecutors allege Tal and Oren Alexander filed a police report accusing a woman of harassment and threatened the same woman with a defamation lawsuit after she alleged abuse by the brothers.
  • The charges: All three face 15 years to life in prison if convicted of federal charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a woman identified as "Victim-2." Tal Alexander is separately charged with the trafficking of "Victim-1." Oren and Alon also face state felony charges of sexual battery, related to three assault cases out of Miami, per the Times.
