Real Estate Titans' Alleged Rapes Date Back to High School

Two big names in luxury real estate are accused of violently drugging and raping dozens of victims while operating a sex trafficking ring for a decade, alongside a third brother. But who are the Alexander brothers? For starters, twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 37, and their brother, Tal, 38, were "once hailed as royalty among jet-setting echelons of East Coast high society," per USA Today.



Real estate royalty: Oren and Tal rose in the ranks of Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate firms in the country, to found their own division, which oversaw the 2019 sale of a $238 million Manhattan condo, then the most expensive private residence ever sold in the US. They later launched their own firm, Official.