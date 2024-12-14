McConnell Bristles at 'Dangerous' Noise Over Polio Vaccine

Mitch McConnell pushed back Friday after it was revealed that an ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, petitioned the FDA two years ago to halt the polio vaccine in the US pending further study. Axios reports that the 82-year-old Senate minority leader put RFK Jr. "on notice" after the news broke on attorney Aaron Siri, who worked with Kennedy's presidential campaign, ahead of Kennedy's expected meetings with GOP senators on Capitol Hill next week. "Efforts to undermine public confidence in proven cures are not just uninformed—they're dangerous," McConnell said in a statement.

He then added, in an apparent jab at Kennedy, though he didn't mention him by name: "Anyone seeking the Senate's consent to serve in the incoming administration would do well to steer clear of even the appearance of association with such efforts." McConnell has a rather personal reason to rebuff any efforts to revoke the polio vaccine: He was stricken with polio himself as a young child, more than a decade before the vaccine for it became easily available, per the New York Times. His left leg was even paralyzed at one point; with therapy, he recovered, but "the lingering effects of the disease followed him into adulthood, leaving him with a wobbly, uneven gait," per the Times.

"From the age of 2, normal life without paralysis was only possible for me because of the miraculous combination of modern medicine and a mother's love," said McConnell, who's spoken before about his ordeal. "But for millions who came after me, the real miracle was the saving power of the polio vaccine." Meanwhile, Katie Miller, a Trump transition spokesperson for Kennedy, tells the Washington Post that Siri "has never had a conversation about these petitions with Mr. Kennedy or any of the HHS nominees at any point." Miller adds that the polio vaccine "should be investigated and studied appropriately. We should be as transparent as possible, as it relates to vaccines, but it should be available to the public." (More Mitch McConnell stories.)