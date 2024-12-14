After 'Shocking Stunt,' an Impeachment Vote in S. Korea

South Korea's parliament on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his stunning and short-lived martial law decree, a move that ended days of political paralysis but set up an intense debate over Yoon's fate, as jubilant crowds roared to celebrate another defiant moment in the country's resilient democracy. The National Assembly passed the motion 204-85, per the AP . Yoon's presidential powers and duties were subsequently suspended and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the country's No. 2 official, took over presidential powers later Saturday. The Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers. If he's thrown out of office, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

It was the second National Assembly vote on Yoon's impeachment after ruling party lawmakers boycotted it last Saturday. Some People Power Party lawmakers had since said they'd vote for Yoon's impeachment as public protests intensified and his approval rating plummeted. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said Yoon's impeachment was an outcome driven by "the people's ardent desire for democracy, courage, and dedication." Hundreds of thousands of people gathered near the parliament roared in jubilation, waved banners, and brandished colorful K-pop glow sticks, as a lead activist shouted on stage, "We have preserved the constitutional order!" In a central Seoul plaza, another huge crowd gathered supporting Yoon, but they grew subdued after hearing he'd been impeached. Both rallies have largely been peaceful.

Yoon issued a statement saying he would "never give up" and calling for officials to maintain stability in government functions during what he described as a "temporary" pause of his presidency. "I will carry with me all the criticisms, encouragement, and support directed toward me, and I will continue to do my utmost for the country until the very last moment," Yoon said. His Dec. 3 imposition of martial law, the first of its kind in more than four decades in South Korea, lasted only six hours, but it has caused massive political tumult, halted diplomatic activities, and rattled financial markets. Yoon was forced to lift his decree after parliament unanimously voted to overturn it. Han is a seasoned official and has previously held a string of top government posts, including as the ambassador to the US. He also served as a prime minister from 2007 to 2008. More here and here.