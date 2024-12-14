NFL Legend Randy Moss Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said Friday he's being treated for cancer and is recovering from major surgery, reports the AP . In an appearance on Instagram Live, the 47-year-old Moss, aided by a cane, introduced himself as a cancer survivor and thanked his "prayer warriors" for their support.

Moss said a cancerous mass was found in his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver. He said he had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving and then underwent a six-hour procedure about a week ago to remove the cancer. He said he was hospitalized for six days and released on Friday. The surgery was a Whipple procedure, which involves removing the head of the pancreas, part of the small intestine, the gallbladder, and the bile duct, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I didn't think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was," Moss said, noting he'll undergo radiation and chemotherapy. "All the prayers, the well wishes, I really felt that, my family felt that," Moss added, wearing a gray hoodie with the words "Team Moss." He stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown on Dec. 6. "As soon as I get healthy to get back out ... I will be on set. ... Hopefully I can be with you guys soon," Moss said. "My goal is to get back on television with my team." He also asked for donations on his website, saying the money would go primarily toward cancer research.

Moss was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 after playing 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (1998-2004, 2010), Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-10), Tennessee Titans (2010), and San Francisco 49ers (2012). He's the second in NFL history to achieve 156 touchdown catches and had an NFL-record 23 TD receptions in 2007 for the Patriots.