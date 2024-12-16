House Where Britney Lived, Brittany Died Is Up for Grabs

The buyer of the residence at 1895 Rising Glen Road in Los Angeles will get two famous former owners for the price of one. People reports that the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion, described by Zillow as an "architectural gem ... atop one of the most prestigious streets in the Hollywood Hills," is on the market, though it also has a "dark Hollywood history." Actor Brittany Murphy of Clueless fame died there in 2009, as did her husband, Simon Monjack, a few months later. After their deaths, Monjack's mother had speculated that toxic mold in the home may have played a part.

"All I know is that before Simon's death, he was having hallucinations that things were crawling out of his skin," Linda Monjack told the Daily Mail in 2013. A medical examiner had dismissed that theory a few years earlier. Meanwhile, Spears, who'd sold the home in 2003 to Murphy for $3.85 million, had claimed to have had an "otherworldly encounter" there that made her flee the place. Spears' ex-makeup artist said in a 2021 podcast that a friend of hers had gone to do "reiki healing" at the estate, and that afterward, Spears had "[sworn] to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in ... and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy."

Simon Monjack had also told reporters after his wife's death that she'd thought the place was "unlucky." According to Zillow, the property is off the market, but a listing by James Harris and David Parnes of Carolwood Estates has it going for $17,995,000. The Robb Report notes that a developer scooped up the 9,400-square-foot home after Murphy's death and gave it a "multiyear, down-to-the-studs remodel" before selling it in 2020 for close to $12 million.

Now, the listing describes it as "a contemporary estate [that] has been reborn" after undergoing a "complete metamorphosis, emerging as a testament to luxurious living and meticulous craftsmanship." Other amenities of the property include an infinity-edge pool with a spa, custom wet bar, wine closet, and dedicated screening room. (More Britney Spears stories.)