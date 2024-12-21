'The Collapse of Society Is ... Imminent'

At the start of dinner with his guests, Ben Green offers this pick-me-up of a toast: "We're here because it's already too late," he tells them. "The collapse of society is inevitable, and it's imminent. There's absolutely nothing we can do about it." One of those guests is Michaela Cavanagh, who's taking part in a retreat at Green's unusual abode for a profile of him for Hazlitt. After the Brit lost his job as a software developer in Switzerland in 2019, Green bought an abandoned military barracks in Germany and converted it into a self-sufficient vegan farm—the Collapse Laboratory, as he calls it. He's now living out what he believes are the final days of life as we know it—thanks to climate change—and spreading his carbon-neutral word online.