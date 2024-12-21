FDA Approves First Medication as a Sleep Apnea Treatment

The FDA has granted approval for its first medication for certain patients with sleep apnea—the weight-loss drug Zepbound. The decision could lead to expanded insurance coverage of the medication, CNBC reports; plans often don't include weight-loss drugs. Eli Lilly, the manufacturer, said Friday that Zepbound should be used for treatment of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity and be combined with greater physical activity and a reduced-calorie diet. The drug is injected weekly. Without insurance coverage or discounts, patients would have to pay $1,060 per month, per CNN .

With sleep apnea, a person's upper airway becomes blocked, which can prompt pauses in their breathing as they sleep. It can affect anyone but is more common among those who are overweight, per the Washington Post. Eli Lilly, which says 80 million Americans deal with the disorder, sponsored two trials involving about 470 participants. One group used CPAP machines, which deliver continuous air pressure, and the other did not. Patients in both groups had fewer breathing interruptions when using Zepbound, per CNN. Researchers said the most common side effects were mild to moderate gastrointestinal difficulties.

The FDA approved Zepbound to treat obesity a year ago. Its active ingredient, tirzepatide, had been cleared as Mounjaro to treat Type 2 diabetes. It's also effective at prompting weight loss and became used as an off-label treatment for that purpose, per the Post. Until this week, the FDA included it on a list of drugs in short supply. Zepbound generated $3 billion in sales in the first three quarters of 2024, a government filing shows. Sleep apnea is more common in people over 65, and a big question is whether Medicare will provide coverage. The Biden administration proposed expanding coverage of weight-loss drugs for millions of people on Medicare and Medicaid last month. But whether to finalize that plan will be up to the Trump administration. (More Zepbound stories.)