Bannon: 'Maybe We Do It Again in '28?'

Mitt Romney predicts JD Vance will be the Republican nominee in 2028. But Steve Bannon is floating a more provocative option: Donald Trump. And he's not talking about Junior. In a speech to the New York Young Republican Club on Sunday night, the longtime Trump ally suggested a third term is a possibility, reports Newsweek. The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution stipulates that "No Person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," but Bannon pointed to what he sees as a loophole.
"Since it doesn't actually say consecutive, I don't know, maybe we do it again in '28?" Bannon said, as the crowd cheered. "Are you guys down for that?! Trump '28! Come on, man!" Mediaite notes that Trump himself (who would be 82 in 2028) called into the rally and appeared to reject the possibility. "In four years, perhaps somebody else is gonna have to be worrying about that," he said. The New Republic calls the idea "bonkers," but also notes that American Conservative magazine has previously called for repealing the 22nd Amendment to pave the way for a third Trump term.