Fashion Chain Founder Dies in Cave Fall

The founder of fashion chain Mango died Saturday in Spain, where he was hiking with family members when he slipped and fell from a nearly 500-foot cliff. Billionaire Isak Andic, 71, was near Barcelona in the Montserrat caves at the time, according to local reports cited by the BBC and the Guardian . He reportedly fell into a ravine in an area known for its deep caves. His son called police around 1pm, and a helicopter and mountain rescue unit responded to the scene. Andic was born in Istanbul, but left Turkey for Spain at age 13 with his family. It was in high school there that he first started selling T-shirts to his classmates.

Soon he was selling wholesale at Barcelona's Balmes Street market, but moved to retail and opened the first Mango location in the same city in 1984. Ultimately, the chain opened stores in more than 120 countries, and also has a robust online presence. Its popularity in the UK, where it has more than 60 locations, was boosted in 2011 when British model Kate Moss became the face of the brand. "Isak has been an example for all of us," Mango's current CEO says in a statement. "He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership, and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company." (More fashion stories.)