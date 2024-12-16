Michael Moore Responds to CEO Shooting

"It's not often that my work gets a killer five-star review from an actual killer," Michael Moore writes in a post on Substack addressing the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Moore was named as one of the people who have "illuminated the corruption and greed" in America's health care system in a paper police say they found on Luigi Mangione. Moore says he has been repeatedly asked if he condemns murder—and his response is that he does, which is why he condemns the health care system, USA Today reports.

"Yes, I condemn murder, and that's why I condemn America's broken, vile, rapacious, bloodthirsty, unethical, immoral health care industry and I condemn every one of the CEOs who are in charge of it and I condemn every politician who takes their money and keeps this system going instead of tearing it up, ripping it apart, and throwing it all away," Moore writes.

Moore says he has, throughout his life, repeatedly stated that he is a pacifist. The filmmaker says he has denounced violence in documentaries like Bowling for Columbine, which condemned the "murder of 50,000 Americans every year at the hands of our gun industry and our politicians who do nothing to stop it." His 2007 documentary Sicko, he writes, was "about America's bloodthirsty, profit-driven and murderous health insurance system."