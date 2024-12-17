'80s 'Culture-Changers' Enter National Film Registry

Each year, the librarian of Congress picks 25 movies that are at least a decade old and "culturally, historically, or aesthetically" significant to enter the National Film Registry. Per Variety, there were more than 6,700 entrants this year, all submitted by the public as possible contenders. This year's additions—which include the '80s "culture-changers" Beverly Hills Cop and Dirty Dancing, per the AP—bring the total number of movies in the registry to 900. "Films reflect our nation's history and culture and must be preserved in our national library for generations to come," says Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. "This is a collective effort in the film community to preserve our cinematic heritage." Check out the list in full, in chronological order: