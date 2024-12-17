Ukraine Takes Out Russian 'War Criminal' on His Home Turf

Ukraine says it assassinated a top Russian general responsible for the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops on Tuesday. Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, and his assistant died outside an apartment building in Moscow when a bomb concealed in an electric scooter detonated, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. Reuters describes "doors hanging off their hinges" and "two bodies lying beneath black plastic sheets" at the scene. Ukraine's Security Service, the SBU, claimed responsibility for the killings, with sources describing Kirillov as a "war criminal," per the Guardian and BBC .

The 54-year-old Kirillov is "the most senior Russian military officer to be assassinated inside Russia by Ukraine," per Reuters. He oversaw special forces operating under conditions of radioactive, chemical, and biological contamination. Ukraine and the West accused him of deploying chemical weapons on the battlefield, including the toxic choking agent chloropicrin. On the eve of his killing, Ukrainian state prosecutors charged him in absentia with the "mass use" of prohibited chemical weapons, per the BBC. The SBU claims there have been more than 4,800 uses of chemical weapons on the battlefield since February 2022, per the Guardian. But Russia denies using chemical weapons in war.

Maria Zakharova, a rep for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said Kirillov worked "fearlessly" to expose chemical weapons-related crimes by the West. He'd accused Ukraine and other countries of violating nuclear safety protocols, prompting the UK Foreign Office to label him a "significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation," per the BBC. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, promised Ukraine's leadership would face revenge for his murder. "Realizing the inevitability of its military defeat, it launches cowardly and despicable strikes in peaceful cities," he said of Ukraine, per the Guardian. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)