Dow May Match Unwanted 1978 Record

Barring a late-day turnaround, the Dow is poised to do something it hasn't done since the 1970s—log nine consecutive losing days in a row. The index was down more than 200 points in mid-afternoon trading. The last time the Dow had a nine-day losing streak was February 1978, reports CNN. Still, the losses have been fairly mild, with the index having shed about 3% in the previous eight days. Plus, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-centric Nasdaq continue to generally do well, though both were also in the red on Tuesday.