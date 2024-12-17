Dow May Match Unwanted 1978 Record

Barring a late-day turnaround, the Dow is poised to do something it hasn't done since the 1970s—log nine consecutive losing days in a row. The index was down more than 200 points in mid-afternoon trading. The last time the Dow had a nine-day losing streak was February 1978, reports CNN. Still, the losses have been fairly mild, with the index having shed about 3% in the previous eight days. Plus, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-centric Nasdaq continue to generally do well, though both were also in the red on Tuesday.
CNBC notes that the Dow's losing streak began after the index closed above 45,000 for the first time, capping off a strong run in the wake of Donald Trump's election victory. "Wall Street is waking up to the fact that a Trump presidency might not be as great for stocks as some people hoped," David Russell of TradeStation tells the outlet. "Financials and industrials jumped on his win but now may have to face higher rates and trade uncertainties, and healthcare faces its greatest political risks in recent memory." (More stock market stories.)