Lawyers: ABC Has Some Questions to Answer

ABC News surprised the world of journalism last week by settling a defamation suit brought by Donald Trump and agreeing to pay $15 million. Trump sued after the network's George Stephanopoulos said multiple times on the air that Trump had been found "liable for rape" against E. Jean Carroll. That was incorrect: Trump was found liable for sexual assault but not "rape" under New York state law at the time of the case ruling ("vaginal penetration by a penis"). The move is generating plenty of commentary:

Questions: "The shock came, and still lingers, because I—and every experienced press lawyer not involved in the case with whom I have discussed it—considered the case one in which ABC was likely to eventually prevail," writes Richard J. Tofel at Columbia Journalism Review. In his analysis, he poses several questions ABC must answer to make sense of all this, starting with whether the network discovered "damaging evidence that might demonstrate actual malice." Another: Does this settlement "represent a change in policy with respect to accountability coverage of those in power?"