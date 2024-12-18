Tax Clients Called Him the 'Magician.' Now, a Guilty Plea

A DOJ press release identifies him by the nickname many of his clients knew him as: the "Magician," a tax preparer who could seemingly make their tax burdens vanish. But "there was no magic to what" Rafael Alvarez was doing. The 61-year-old on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud and steal government funds and one count of assisting in the preparation of a false and fraudulent US individual income-tax return. The DOJ calls it one of the largest tax frauds ever committed by a return preparer, saying Alvarez cheated the government out of $145 million in tax revenue. More: