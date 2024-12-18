Newest 'Decorated Naval Hero': Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is "now a decorated naval hero," per the AP . The actor's famed portrayal of a US Navy fighter pilot in 1986's Top Gun helped to earn him the Navy's top civilian honor on Tuesday. He received the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award, which goes to civilians who show heroism or support of the Navy and Marine Corps, at a ceremony in front of Hollywood professionals and Navy staff at Longcross Film Studios in Surrey, England, where Cruise has been working. US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, who handed over a medal and certificate, said Cruise's role as Lt. Pete Mitchell, better known as "Maverick," in Top Gun "significantly increased" the number of Navy recruits, per ITV .

In the four decades since, Cruise has been "an unwavering supporter of the men, women, and families of the Navy Marine Corps," Del Toro said, adding that Cruise's roles in films, including 1989's Born on the Fourth of July and 1992's A Few Good Men, "increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform." He also noted the 2022 Top Gun sequel "effectively targeted a younger audience's interest into the skill sets and opportunities the Navy can provide." Cruise, 62, said he was "proud and overwhelmed" to receive the "extraordinary acknowledgment." "To lead is to serve," he added. "I know that to my core, and I see that in the servicemen and women. I appreciate everyone's dedication, and it's a true honor to represent them."