Dow Rebounds, Ending 10-Day Losing Streak

This week's struggles have taken some of the enthusiasm out of the market, the AP reports, which critics had been warning was overly buoyant and would need everything to go correctly for it to justify its high prices. But indexes remain near their records, and the S&P 500 is still on track for one of its best years of the millennium with a gain of 23%. Micron Technology was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 Thursday. It fell 16.2% despite reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected. The computer memory company's revenue fell short of Wall Street's forecasts, and its CEO said the company expects demand from consumers to remain weaker in the near term. It gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that fell well short of what analysts were thinking.

Lamb Weston, which makes French fries, dropped 20.1% after falling short of analysts' expectations for profit and revenue in the latest quarter. It also cut its financial targets for the fiscal year, saying demand for frozen potatoes is continuing to soften, particularly outside North America. The company replaced its chief executive. Such losses helped overshadow a 14.7% jump for Darden Restaurants, the company behind Olive Garden and other chains. It delivered profit for the latest quarter that edged past analysts' expectations. The operator of LongHorn Steakhouses also gave a forecast for revenue for this fiscal year that topped those of analysts. Accenture rose 7.1% after the professional services company likewise topped expectations for profit. CEO Julie Sweet said it saw growth around the world, and the company raised its forecast for revenue this fiscal year. (More Wall Street stories.)