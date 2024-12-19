Mayor, Dozens of Cops Meet Helicopter Carrying Mangione

Federal charges against Luigi Mangione, including a murder charge that could carry the death penalt y, were unsealed Thursday as the 26-year-old was brought to New York City from Pennsylvania. The four federal charges also include two counts of stalking and a firearms offense, the New York Times reports. The federal complaint accuses Mangione of crossing state lines to stalk and kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which would give the federal government jurisdiction, the Times reports. The complaint accuses Mangione of using electronic communications and interstate highways in "the stalking, shooting, and killing" of the CEO.

Mangione agreed to be extradited during a court appearance in Pennsylvania Thursday. After he was taken to Manhattan by helicopter Thursday afternoon, he was escorted by numerous heavily armed law enforcement officers, along with officials including New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The "perp walk" was a "substantial departure from how federal suspects are normally processed," CNN notes. "The security around Mangione today is because of what they've been seeing in terms of the public support for him and their security worries about somebody not trying to attack him, but to try and free him from law enforcement," says CNN law enforcement analyst John Miller.

The federal complaint has new information on the notebook Mangione was allegedly carrying when he was arrested in Pennsylvania five days after the shooting, NBC News reports. The complaint states that the notebook includes "several handwritten pages that express hostility toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives in particular." In an Aug. 15 entry, Mangione wrote that "the details are finally coming together" and "the target is insurance," according to the complaint. Mangione also faces state charges including first-degree murder. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office says the state case will proceed in parallel with the federal prosecution, the Times reports. (More Luigi Mangione stories.)