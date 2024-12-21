The IRS Might Be Sending You $1.4K

The IRS announced Friday that it will distribute $2.4 billion in "special payments" to 1 million people who missed out on federal stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The payments, which can be up to $1,400 per recipient, are part of the agency's effort to ensure everyone who was eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit receives the money they're owed.

The special payments are being issued to individuals who filed tax returns but didn't claim the recovery rebate credit for 2021. The credit was designed to help people who didn't receive all or part of the stimulus checks issued in 2020 and 2021. CBS News reports that although most eligible taxpayers already received their payments, this new round is aimed at those who missed out.

If you're wondering if you qualify, the agency will use internal data to determine who's eligible for the funds, and a letter will be sent to each recipient. These payments are being processed without any application or additional steps from the recipients, and IRS commissioner Danny Werfel said those entitled won't need to do anything to claim the funds.

The IRS plans to begin sending these payments in December, and most recipients should expect to receive their money by late January. The funds will either be directly deposited into recipients' bank accounts or sent as paper checks through the mail. (More IRS stories.)