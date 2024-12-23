Crime / death penalty The Three Inmates Left on Federal Death Row Another four remain on military death row By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Dec 23, 2024 3:28 PM CST Copied This combination photo shows federal death row inmates. from left. Robert Bowers, Dylann Roof, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, from left, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, FBI via AP) President Biden commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 prisoners on federal death row to life without parole Monday. The three men whose lives he declined to spare were all sentenced to death within the past 10 years. All three were convicted of mass killings motivated by hate or terrorism, the Guardian reports. Biden "believes that America must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level, except in cases of terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder," the White House said. The three inmates: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The 31-year-old was sentenced to death in 2015 for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three people and injured hundreds. His lawyers argued that older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who died in a shooutout with police, masterminded the terrorist attack, CBS News reports. He was given the death penalty on six counts. The sentences were lifted by an appeals court, then reinstated by the Supreme Court in 2022. Dylann Roof. The 30-year-old white supremacist was sentenced to death in 2017 for the murder of nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church in. Charleston, South Carolina. He was the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Robert Bowers. Bowers, another white supremacist, was sentenced to death last year for murdering 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history. The New York Times reports that the 52-year-old offered to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life in prison, but the government declined to take the deal. Biden's Monday announcement didn't cover another four federal prisoners sentenced to death, CityView reports. Four men remain on military death row, including For Hood mass shooter Nidal Hasan and serial killer Ronald Adrin Gray, who was sentenced to death in 1988. (More death penalty stories.) Report an error