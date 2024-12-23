The Three Inmates Left on Federal Death Row

President Biden commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 prisoners on federal death row to life without parole Monday. The three men whose lives he declined to spare were all sentenced to death within the past 10 years. All three were convicted of mass killings motivated by hate or terrorism, the Guardian reports. Biden "believes that America must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level, except in cases of terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder," the White House said. The three inmates:

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The 31-year-old was sentenced to death in 2015 for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three people and injured hundreds. His lawyers argued that older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who died in a shooutout with police, masterminded the terrorist attack, CBS News reports. He was given the death penalty on six counts. The sentences were lifted by an appeals court, then reinstated by the Supreme Court in 2022.