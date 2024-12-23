Former DC Cop Convicted of Leaking Info to Proud Boys

A retired police officer in the nation's capital was convicted Monday of lying to authorities about leaking confidential information to the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson convicted former Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond of obstructing justice and making false statements after a trial without a jury, per the AP . Sentencing was scheduled for April 3 after Lamond's conviction on all four counts.

Lamond was charged with leaking information to then-Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio, who was under investigation in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner. Lamond testified at his bench trial that he never provided Tarrio with sensitive police information. Tarrio, who testified as a witness for Lamond's defense, said he did not confess to Lamond about burning the banner and did not receive any confidential information from him. But the judge did not find either man's testimony to be credible. Jackson said the evidence indicated that Lamond was not using Tarrio as a source after the banner burning.

"It was the other way around," she said. The judge said the string of messages that Lamond and Tarrio exchanged over the course of months showed a pattern: "Lamond and Tarrio talk, and Tarrio immediately disseminates what he learns," she added. The judge described Tarrio as an "awful witness" who was "flippant, grandiose and obnoxious" on the stand. "He was one of the worst I've had the opportunity to sit next to during my tenure on the bench," Jackson said.

Lamond, who met Tarrio in 2019, had supervised the intelligence branch of the police department's Homeland Security Bureau. He was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington. "I don't support the Proud Boys, and I'm not a Proud Boys sympathizer," Lamond testified. Lamond said he considered Tarrio to be a source, not a friend. But he said he tried to build a friendly rapport with the group leader to gain his trust. Lamond, 48, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was charged with one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements. He retired in May 2023 after 23 years of service to the police department. (Tarrio is serving 22 years in prison for his role in orchestrating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.)