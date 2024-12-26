Taxes, Insurance Take Record Bite of Homeowners' Finances

Those who owned their homes before prices and interest rates boomed haven't escaped scot-free. Surging home values have translated into higher and higher property taxes, and the combo with rising insurance costs is eating up more of monthly mortgage payments than ever, reports the Wall Street Journal. These "less-discussed" costs of owning a home are catching many off guard, wrote Sara Stanich at Forbes in an earlier piece. Details:

About 32% of average mortgage payments went to taxes and insurance in September, the highest rate since data started being collected in 2014 by the Intercontinental Exchange.