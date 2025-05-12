The Hits Just Keep Coming for Newark Airport

If you want to get somewhere on time, Newark Liberty International Airport continues to be the place you don't want to be. As NBC News reports, the trouble-plagued airport got off to a start Monday with something of a Mother's Day hangover, with more than 80 flight cancellations and delays averaging 19 minutes that the FAA said would last until 9pm. That follows the third outage in two weeks on Sunday, which caused delays and a 45-minute ground stop, reports CBS News.
Outages have been traced to the Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) network in Philadelphia that oversees Newark. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed an outdated system on Sunday, but promised the New Jersey facility would be "up and running in short order," though it will run at "reduced capacity" for a few weeks. Despite the repeated loss of radar contact with planes, officials including Duffy insist that flights are safe. "I fly out of Newark all the time," Duffy said on Meet the Press Sunday, per the Washington Post. "My family flies out of Newark." (More Newark Liberty International Airport stories.)