The Hits Just Keep Coming for Newark Airport

If you want to get somewhere on time, Newark Liberty International Airport continues to be the place you don't want to be. As NBC News reports, the trouble-plagued airport got off to a start Monday with something of a Mother's Day hangover, with more than 80 flight cancellations and delays averaging 19 minutes that the FAA said would last until 9pm. That follows the third outage in two weeks on Sunday, which caused delays and a 45-minute ground stop, reports CBS News.