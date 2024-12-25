Body Found in Wheel Well After Airliner Lands in Maui

A dead body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Hawaii from Chicago. Maui police said they've begun an investigation, the Guardian reports. The body was in one of the main landing gears of Flight 202, which arrived Tuesday at Kahului airport from Chicago O'Hare. United said that the Boeing 787-10's wheel well is accessible only from outside the aircraft, and that it's not clear how or when the person got into it. The person was not identified.
Stoweawys most often hide in a plane's wheel well, which is smaller than the trunk of a car, per CNN. More than 77% of them die, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, often crushed as the landing gear retracts. Oxygen levels become extremely low once the plane reaches higher altitudes, and stowaways can lose consciousness. Temperatures outside the cabin can reach 75 or 80 degrees below zero. (More United Airlines stories.)