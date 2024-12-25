Body Found in Wheel Well After Airliner Lands in Maui

A dead body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Hawaii from Chicago. Maui police said they've begun an investigation, the Guardian reports. The body was in one of the main landing gears of Flight 202, which arrived Tuesday at Kahului airport from Chicago O'Hare. United said that the Boeing 787-10's wheel well is accessible only from outside the aircraft, and that it's not clear how or when the person got into it. The person was not identified.