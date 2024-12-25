This Is a 'Biblically Accurate' Angel

During the pandemic, the Rev. Kira Austin-Young and her puppet-maker husband, Michael Schupbach, were going a little stir-crazy and came up with an idea: Instead of a star or stylized humanoid angel to top their Christmas tree, why not create a biblically accurate angel? The result was a pink, blue, and gold-feathered creature with six wings and dozens of eyes that went a little viral. In "the times ... that we're in, where things seem kind of scary and weird, having a scary and weird angel sort of speaks to people," says Austin-Young, associate rector of the Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin in San Francisco. There are a number of kinds of angels in the Bible. For the most part, we don't get a lot of description, but both Revelation and some books in the Old Testament describe strange creatures around the throne of God.

"Some of them have six wings with eyes covering the wings," Austin-Young tells the AP. Others have multiple animal heads. "I think one of the delightful things about the Bible and the Scripture is ... just how kind of out there it can be." About 7 in 10 US adults say they believe in angels, according to a 2023 poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Still, there's no agreement about what they look like or even exactly what they are. Social media is full of various interpretations of "biblically accurate angels" imagined not just in tree toppers but also drawings, tattoos, even makeup tutorials. The many-eyed creatures reject traditional portrayals of angels in Western art, where they often look like humans with wings, usually white and often with blond or very fair hair.

Esther Hamori, a professor at Union Theological Seminary, makes a distinction between angels and other "supernatural species" in the Bible like seraphim and cherubim, but she said she loves the biblically accurate angel trend, even if it conflates them. "It shows that people are thinking about ways in which the Bible contains far stranger things than what's often taught," says the author of God's Monsters: Vengeful Spirits, Deadly Angels, Hybrid Creatures, and Divine Hitmen of the Bible. "The biblical heavens are filled with weird, frightening figures. In the Bible, God has an entourage of monsters."