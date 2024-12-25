Kohberger Was Investigated in an Earlier Home Invasion

Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, was investigated in a home invasion a year before the slayings, police said. ABC News reports that body camera footage shows police responding to a report of a home invasion less than 10 miles from where the students lived. It shows a woman telling police a masked intruder with a knife entered her bedroom in Pullman, Washington, about 3:30am. Kohberger is no longer a person of interest in the break-in, police said. But a legal analyst told ABC that the defense team might try to use the incident in Kohberger's murder trial .

"I heard my door open and I looked over, and someone was wearing a ski mask and had a knife," the woman says in the video. "And I like kicked the (expletive) out of their stomach. They flew into my closet then ran out the door and went up the stairs." The police report indicates that Kohberger hadn't yet enrolled at Washington State University and wasn't visiting campus at that time. In addition, the woman estimated the home invader's height at 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5; Kohberger is 6 feet tall. Neither that man nor the students' killer spoke while in the houses. Although Kohberger is no longer a person of interest in the Pullman break-in, an ABC News legal analyst said the defense team might bring the case up "to raise reasonable doubt" in the murder trial. (More Bryan Kohberger stories.)