Theft Suspect With a Lengthy Record Claims to Be Age 12

A 29-year-old woman with a long track record of arrest thefts was discovered with more stolen property last week, then claimed to be a 12-year-old girl, according to California police. As a result, Corenesha Brooks of Antioch not only faces felony charges of organized retail theft and conspiracy, but also of impersonating a child, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. (They have not released a mugshot.) Deputies had stopped a vehicle near San Pablo Bay on Dec. 18 due to a broken headlight and expired car registration, per a release. A deputy had also recognized the vehicle from a prior theft, reports the Los Angeles Times .

Inside the vehicle, deputies say they found beauty products and alcohol worth $2,845, for which Brooks and her driver companion, 36-year-old Tawa Higgins, did not have receipts. The items are believed to have been stolen from at least five locations across Sonoma County. Brooks then gave a fake name and 2012 birth date, which deputies didn't buy as the woman clearly looked older than a pre-teen, per the Times. They soon identified Brooks, 29, learning there was an outstanding warrant for $250,000 for her arrest out of Contra Costa County.

After an arrest in 2021, KTVU reported Brooks was suspected of stealing from Target stores in at least 30 different cities. The following year, she was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $4,000 worth of baby formula from two Target stores in Napa County, per the Napa Valley Register. She now faces five felony charges including organized retail theft, possession of stolen property, and false impersonation, per the release. Higgins faces three felony charges. Each posted $30,000 bail and was released, per the Press Democrat. They are next due in court on Jan. 2.