Train, Fire Engine Collide, Injuring 15

A collision between a high-speed passenger train and a fire engine on Saturday in Florida left three firefighters and multiple train passengers injured, authorities said. The crash happened at 10:45am in crowded downtown Delray Beach, multiple news outlets reported. The Brightline train was stopped on the tracks, its front destroyed about a block away from the Delray Beach Fire Rescue engine, its ladder ripped off and strewn in the grass several yards away, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The fire engine was responding to an emergency call at the time of the accident, per CNN .

The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said in a social media post that three Delray Beach firefighters were hospitalized and reported to be stable, per the AP. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue transported 12 people from the train to the hospital with minor injuries. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board said that agency is still gathering information about the crash and hasn't decided whether it will investigate. The NTSB already is investigating two crashes involving Brightline's high-speed trains that killed three people at the same crossing early this year along the railroad's route between Miami and Orlando.