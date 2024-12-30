Behind Gal Gadot's Pregnancy Headaches, a 'Terrifying Truth'

What Gal Gadot thought were simply painful headaches during her fourth pregnancy turned out to be much more, and she's now warning other patients to stay alert for similar symptoms. Per TMZ , the 39-year-old Wonder Woman actor revealed over the weekend that she suffered a giant blood clot in her brain and had to undergo emergency surgery before giving birth. In a Sunday Instagram post showing her with her newborn daughter, Ori—a name that means "my light"—Gadot noted that in February, when she was in her eighth month of pregnancy, she received the diagnosis for the "terrifying truth" behind the "excruciating" headaches she'd had for weeks.

"In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be," she wrote of the find and the emergency surgery that followed. "The journey has taught me so much. First, it's vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it's telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving." She adds: "Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing." In addition to Ori, Gadot shares daughters Alma, Maya, and Daniella with husband Jaron Varsano, per CNN.