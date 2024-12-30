It's About to Get Very Cold in Much of America

Generally speaking, December has been a pretty warm month in the US, notes Newsweek. That's about to change in a big way in January. Forecasters say a wide swath of the country is expected to see record-breaking cold temperatures, along with potentially severe snowstorms, before the month is out.
- The Washington Post reports that 30 states may see sub-zero temperatures in the second week of January, which would surely put a strain on the nation's electrical grid. An accompanying map has details.
- But the first week of January is expected to be cold, too. Texas, for example, is bracing for the arrival of a polar vortex that threatens to bring a repeat of the disastrous winter of 2021, reports the Austin-American Statesman. That year, temperatures dipped below zero in every county for the first time. Snow is expected to accompany the cold weather.