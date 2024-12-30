US / North Dakota Senator's Son Gets 28-Year Sentence Ian Cramer caused deputy's death during car chase last year By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Dec 30, 2024 2:34 PM CST Copied Sen. Kevin Cramer speaks to reporters as his wife Kris Cramer, left, looks on, after the sentencing of his son, Ian Cramer, at the Mercer County Courthouse in Stanton, ND. (AP Photo/Jack Dura) See 2 more photos The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy. Ian Cramer, 43, pleaded guilty in September to all of the charges against him, including homicide while fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer, and drug- and driving-related offenses. Those charges related to a Dec. 6, 2023, chase and crash that killed Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy Paul Martin, 53. State District Judge Bobbi Weiler handed down the sentence of 38 years with 10 years suspended, three years of probation, and credit for over a year served in jail, the AP reports. She also included recommended treatment for addiction and mental health. But he likely won't serve the full 28 years, the judge said. "These are not mandatory minimums, which means that you're probably going to serve a small portion of that 28 years and be out on parole, so that'll ... give you an opportunity to have a second chance that Deputy Martin does not have, nor does his family have," Weller said. Cramer apologized to Martin's family when asked if he would like to speak. "I had no intention to do any of this. It was an accident, and I just hope that someday they can forgive me, and I think the best thing for me is to go to a hospital and just get more help," he said. Bismarck police said Cramer's mother, Kris Cramer, had taken him to the hospital because of mental health concerns. Court documents say he crawled into the driver's seat of his parents' vehicle after his mother got out and smashed in reverse through the closed garage door of the hospital's ambulance bay. Sen. Cramer, a Republican who was re-elected to a second term in November, has said his son suffers from mental illnesses that cause him to experience paranoia and hallucinations, KFGO reports. Much of the sentencing focused on Ian Cramer's addiction and mental health. Mercer County State's Attorney Todd Schwarz, citing doctors, said Ian Cramer had been experiencing long-term effects of "taking drugs to put himself into a mentally ill state." Cramer admitted to using methamphetamine and bath salts the day of the crash, Schwarz said. The senator told reporters his family commends the officers, court, and jail, but said he is "somewhat disappointed that mental health is so casually dismissed both by the court and by the prosecutor." He added: "But I don't think there's any question there's not one person, including Ian, who doesn't know that they were his choices that led to this, whatever they may be, under whatever condition, choices that go back many years." (More North Dakota stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error