Founder of HBO, Cablevision Dead at 98

Charles F. Dolan, who founded some of the most prominent US media companies including Home Box Office Inc. and Cablevision Systems Corp., has died at age 98. A statement issued by his family said Dolan died of natural causes, Newsday reports. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision," the statement said.

Dolan launched Home Box Office, later known as HBO, in 1972, He founded Cablevision in 1973 and the American Movie Classics television station in 1984. He also launched News 12 in New York City, the first 24-hour cable channel for local news in the US.