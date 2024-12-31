This Is One of Britain's Biggest-Ever Home Thefts

In what is believed to be one of the largest-ever home thefts in Britain, a burglar made off with $12 million worth of jewelry and designer bags after breaking into a London home on the evening of December 7. London's Metropolitan police say the home, located in one of the ritziest parts of the city, was targeted, CNN reports. The Guardian refers to the neighborhood where the theft took place as "billionaire's row." "The burglar made-off with [about $188,000] worth of Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, [almost $19,000] in cash and [more than $13 million] of bespoke jewelry," the police say in a statement.

Police say it was one single man who broke in, entering the 13-bedroom mansion through a second-floor window at 5:11pm local time and exiting through the same window 19 minutes later. He cracked a safe to get some of the jewels, while others were taken from a dressing table. He was caught on surveillance video but his face was covered. A reward in the hundreds of thousands of dollars is being offered for his capture and the return of the stolen goods. The homeowners were reportedly not present when the burglary took place, but staff members and possibly some family members were there. (More London stories.)