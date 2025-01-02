Carville Doubles Down on His Famous Rule

The James Carville of 2024 got it wrong in his election prediction of a Kamala Harris victory. Had he listened to the James Carville of 1992, he might have gotten it right. "It was, it is, and it always will be the economy, stupid," the political consultant writes in a New York Times essay, reprising his famous dictum. Referring to himself and fellow Democrats, he adds, "We have to begin 2025 with that truth as our political North Star and not get distracted by anything else."