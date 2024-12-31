Texas Girl Arrested After Rival's Goat Drops Dead

A Texas teen has been hit with animal cruelty charges after being accused of poisoning a rival's show goat. According to an arrest affidavit, 17-year-old Aubrey Vanlandingham is accused of using a drench gun to force pesticide down the throat of the animal named Willie, reports the Guardian.

Goat's demise: The incident reportedly took place on Oct. 23 in a barn at Cedar Park's Vista Ridge High School. Less than a day later, the goat started convulsing and showing signs of respiratory issues and subsequently died, per documents.