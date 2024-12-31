Texas Girl Arrested After Rival's Goat Drops Dead

Aubrey Vanlandingham, 17, is accused of poisoning show animal with pesticide
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 31, 2024 8:13 AM CST
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/michelangeloop)

A Texas teen has been hit with animal cruelty charges after being accused of poisoning a rival's show goat. According to an arrest affidavit, 17-year-old Aubrey Vanlandingham is accused of using a drench gun to force pesticide down the throat of the animal named Willie, reports the Guardian.

  • Goat's demise: The incident reportedly took place on Oct. 23 in a barn at Cedar Park's Vista Ridge High School. Less than a day later, the goat started convulsing and showing signs of respiratory issues and subsequently died, per documents.

  • Evidence: Per KVUE, Vanlandingham was shown on video holding supplies as she headed to the goat pen in the barn, a syringe seemingly in her hand that she can soon be seen repeatedly cramming into the goat's mouth as it tries to get away from her. She's said to have returned twice during that same day, apparently to see how the goat was doing.
  • Evidence II: Cops who searched her phone say her search history included "poisoning pets, what you should know," "how much bleach can kill an animal," and "how to clear search history," per People.
  • Cause of death: After the goat died, the veterinarian performing the necropsy said "the smell of pesticide permeated the room" when the goat's stomach was opened, per the affidavit. The necropsy determined that the goat had died of organophosphate intoxication from phosmet, a pesticide used for parasite control in livestock, per CBS Austin.
  • A confession: Vanlandingham at first denied having anything to do with the goat's death, then admitted she'd tried to feed the goat pesticide, after revealing she thought the 15-year-old classmate who owned the goat was a "cheater," per the affidavit. She also apparently confessed she'd tried to kill the goat one other time.
  • What's next: Vanlandingham could see up to two years behind bars if convicted of the felony charge of cruelty to livestock animals. She's been released from custody on a $5,000 bond.
