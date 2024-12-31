She Won Olympic Bronze While Fighting Breast Cancer

Former US Open women's doubles champion Gabriela Dabrowski revealed on Tuesday she had played through 2024 after undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She delayed part of that treatment so she could compete at Wimbledon, where she reached the doubles final, the AP reports. "I know this will come as a shock to many, but I am OK and I will be OK," the 32-year-old Canadian said in a Facebook post. "Early detection saves lives. I can wholeheartedly agree with this."

Dabrowski, ranked third in women's doubles, said she received the diagnosis in April. She did not play that month and in May because of surgery, but returned to the courts in June.