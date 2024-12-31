Sports / tennis She Won Olympic Bronze While Fighting Breast Cancer Gabriela Dukowski also reached doubles final at Wimbledon By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Dec 31, 2024 3:04 PM CST Copied Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski plays a shot next to New Zealand's Erin Routliffe in the WTA finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo, File) Former US Open women's doubles champion Gabriela Dabrowski revealed on Tuesday she had played through 2024 after undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She delayed part of that treatment so she could compete at Wimbledon, where she reached the doubles final, the AP reports. "I know this will come as a shock to many, but I am OK and I will be OK," the 32-year-old Canadian said in a Facebook post. "Early detection saves lives. I can wholeheartedly agree with this." Dabrowski, ranked third in women's doubles, said she received the diagnosis in April. She did not play that month and in May because of surgery, but returned to the courts in June. Dabrowski said there was "a slight delay in further treatment" so she could compete at Wimbledon—where she and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe lost the final in July to Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend—and the Paris Olympics, where she won the bronze medal in mixed doubles with Felix Auger-Aliassime. Dabrowski and Routliffe won the WTA Finals at the end of this season. The pair also won the US women's doubles title in 2023. Dabrowski said she had found a first lump in the second half of 2023 and was initially told not to worry about it. "It all seems surreal," Dabrowski wrote, saying she now has a "better grasp" of her treatment and side effects. "If you saw me smiling more on court in the past 6 months, it was genuine. That wasn't always the case," Dabrowski wrote. "While I have been actively working on improving my attitude for many years through therapy and other guidance, my cancer diagnosis was the catalyst for more sustained change." "My mindset shifted from 'I have to do this (play tennis and not waste my skills)' to 'I get to do this.' Through this lens I find it so much easier to find joy in areas of my life I previously viewed as a heavy weight," she said. "To cancer I say f--- you, but also, thank you." (More tennis stories.) Report an error