15 Men Are No Longer on Death Row in NC

In one of his final acts in office, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the death sentences of 15 men convicted of murder to life in prison without parole on Tuesday, reducing the state's death row population by more than 10%. Cooper, who was barred from seeking a third consecutive term, will give way to fellow Democrat Josh Stein on Wednesday when Stein takes the oath of office, the AP reports. Cooper, who was previously the attorney general for 16 years, said his commutation decisions occurred following a thorough review of petitions submitted by defendants and input from prosecutors and victims' families. More: