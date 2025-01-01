Elon Musk Rebrands Himself on X

Elon Musk is no longer going by that name on X. The BBC reports Musk "has sparked speculation" after changing his profile name to "Kekius Maximus" and pairing it with a profile photo of an armored Pepe the Frog, who appears to be holding a gaming console. Fortune calls the new handle "a mash-up of an alt-right symbol, a memecoin, and the lead character of the movie Gladiator." Benzinga reports the price of the PEPE memecoin rose 11% after the swap. As for the alt-right element, the New York Post reports the Anti-Defamation League has called Pepe the "Alt Right's favorite meme," though the paper notes "Musk and many others who are chronically online have always rejected those claims."