Baldoni Sues NYT for $250M

Two lawsuits were filed Tuesday in the dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni—one from Lively, accusing Baldoni of harassment and a smear campaign, and one from Baldoni, accusing the New York Times of libel.

Baldoni's $250 million lawsuit alleges that a Dec. 21 Times story that sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry was "rife with inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and omissions" and "relied almost entirely on Lively's unverified and self-serving narrative," CNN reports. Lively said she was sexually harassed by director an co-star Baldoni on the set of It Ends With Us and was targeted by a smear campaign after she raised concerns.