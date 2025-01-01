Here Are Some of 2024's Most-Borrowed Books

Public libraries have been releasing their end-of-year lists, and NPR took a look at 18 of them to see what some of the most-borrowed books of 2024 were:

Kristin Hannah's The Women, Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing, Emily Henry's Happy Place Most popular in New York City: Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin was the No. 1 adult book. It was also No. 2 in Denver.

Most popular in Denver: The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, which also made the list in San Francisco, Westport, Conn., and Louisville, Ky.