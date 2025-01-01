Here Are Some of 2024's Most-Borrowed Books

Public libraries have been releasing their end-of-year lists, and NPR took a look at 18 of them to see what some of the most-borrowed books of 2024 were:
- Popular across the country: Kristin Hannah's The Women, Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing, Emily Henry's Happy Place
- Most popular in New York City: Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin was the No. 1 adult book. It was also No. 2 in Denver.
- Most popular in Denver: The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, which also made the list in San Francisco, Westport, Conn., and Louisville, Ky.
- Also popular: Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, Think Twice by Harlan Coben, Camino Ghost by John Grisham, James by Percival Everett
- Popular in nonfiction: The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Eric Larson
- Popular in poetry: Time Is A Mother by Ocean Vuong
- Still popular from the previous year: Fourth Wing was actually published (and oft-borrowed) in 2023, and other books that appeared on 2023's most-borrowed lists also made repeat showings on 2024's, including The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese and Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.
See the full story at NPR
to find out what books from past years showed up again on this year's lists—including one from 2013. (More lists
stories.)