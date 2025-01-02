Springsteen: Actor White Sings 'Very Well' as Me

Bruce Springsteen is in a unique position to assess actor Jeremy Allen White's performance in an upcoming movie—in which White plays Springsteen himself. The Boss, it seems, has been impressed by his visits to the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere. "He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize, and he's just done a great job," Springsteen tells SiriusXM's Jim Rotolo, host of "E Street Radio." (Filmmakers previously released this image of White as Springsteen.)

Springsteen acknowledges that it was odd to see somebody pretending to be him, at least at first. "But you get over that pretty quick, and Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it," he says of the The Bear star. And in answer to the biggest question of all: "He sings well," says Springsteen, per CNN. "He sings very well." The biopic, on which Springsteen is collaborating, is due to be released later this year. (More Bruce Springsteen stories.)